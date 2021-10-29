Chiefs Sign CB Josh Jackson To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed DB Josh Jackson to their practice squad on Friday.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

DB Zayne Anderson DB Dicaprio Bootle QB Shane Buechele WR Gehrig Dieter DE Austin Edwards DB Devon Key WR Cornell Powell DT Cortez Broughton LB Christian Rozeboom LB Elijah Sullivan TE Mark Vital LB Darius Harris RB Elijah McGuire WR Daurice Fountain LB Shilique Calhoun CB Josh Jackson

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived earlier in the week.

Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses.

