Chiefs Sign CB Tanner McCalister To Futures Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs signed CB Tanner McCalister to a future’s contract on Wednesday, per the transaction wire.

McCalister, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Broncos signed McCalister to a futures contract for the 2024 season and signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal for 2025.

Denver ended up waiving McCalister in June 2025. From there, the Jets signed McCalister last offseason but waived him heading into the regular season.

He had brief stints with both the Chiefs and Broncos practice squads to end last season.

In 2024, McCalister appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.