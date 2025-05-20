Chiefs Sign G Tremayne Anchrum

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed G Tremayne Anchrum to the 90-man roster.

Coincidentally, Anchrum was cut by the Texans last month to make room for TE Irv Smith Jr, who spent last offseason in Kansas City.

Anchrum, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for his career last offseason.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract in March but he was cut before camp in July. He had stints with the Saints and Texans.

For his career, Anchrum appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.