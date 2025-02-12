Chiefs Sign TE Anthony Firkser For 2025 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed TE Anthony Firkser to a futures contract on Wednesday for the 2025 season.

Firkser, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster from there. He had a stint on the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Lions.

Detroit ultimately waived Firkser back at the beginning of January and he would go on to have a stint with the Jets before joining the Chiefs late last year.

In 2024, Firkser appeared in seven games for the Jets and Chiefs but did not record a catch.