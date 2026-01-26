Chiefs Signed WR Jason Brownlee To Futures Deal

Per the wire, the Chiefs signed WR Jason Brownlee to a futures contract for 2026 on Monday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow a player to compete for a roster spot during training camp and offseason workouts.

Brownlee, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the team coming out of the preseason. Brownlee was then among the final roster cuts in 2024, later catching on with the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2023, Brownlee appeared in six games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics.