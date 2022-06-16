Chiefs Sign CB Chris Lammons and WR Aaron Parker

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing CB Chris Lammons and WR Aaron Parker, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Chiefs also waived CB Luq Barcoo and WR Matthew Sexton.

Lammons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. he later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season. Since then, he’s been on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer this past offseason, making him an unrestricted free-agent.

In 2021, Lammons appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery.