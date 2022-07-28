Chiefs Signing DE Carlos Dunlap For One Year, Up To $8M

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing DE Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $8 million.

Dunlap was in Kansas City on a visit and it appears both sides were ready to get a deal done.

He should figure to play a prominent role right away, as Chiefs DE Frank Clark is dealing with an injury and first-round DE George Karlaftis is getting up to speed.

Dunlap, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

The Seahawks released Dunlap last offseason before re-signing him to a two-year, $16.6 million deal that included $8.5 million guaranteed. However, they once again opted to release him in 2022.

In 2021, Dunlap appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a safety and seven pass deflections.

