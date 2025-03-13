Chiefs Signing QB Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Minshew will backup Patrick Mahomes for the 2025 season and replace Carson Wentz.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

The Raiders released Minshew a few weeks ago.

In 2024, Gardner Minshew appeared in nine games and made eight starts for the Raiders, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.