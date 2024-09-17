Chiefs Signing RB Kareem Hunt To Practice Squad

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs are signing veteran RB Kareem Hunt to their practice squad following a successful workout on Tuesday.

Kansas City needs depth at running back following the loss of RB Isiah Pacheco due to a fibula injury and is now reuniting with Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie with Kansas City back in 2017.

Hunt, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following the release of a video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

He most recently visited with the Vikings and has remained a free agent since his one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns expired following the 2023 season.

In 2023, Hunt appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made two starts. He rushed for 411 yards on 135 carries (3 YPC) to go along with nine touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 84 yards.