Chiefs Tender ERFA QB Shane Buechele

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs have tendered QB Shane Buechele as an exclusive rights free agent.

Kansas City had sole negotiating rights with Buechele as an ERFA and can keep him at the minimum salary.

He’s expected to compete for the backup job with the Chiefs following the retirement of veteran QB Chad Henne.

Buechele, 25, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster in November and has been there ever since

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.