Chiefs, Texans, Giants, Commanders Interested In Top FA RBs

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN report that the Commanders, Chiefs, Giants, and Texans are being mentioned as teams with interest in some of the top names at running back in free agency.

Among the names at the top of the list are Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, who is coming off an MVP performance in the Super Bowl, and Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $8,441,580 contract, which included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

Etienne, 27, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars, including a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Etienne appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards (4.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns, adding 36 receptions on 52 targets for 292 yards and another six touchdowns.

We have both players included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.