Chris Godwin Expected To Be ‘Incredibly Sought After’, Patriots Among Interested Teams

Per Mike Giardi, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is expected to be “incredibly sought after” if he gets to the free agent market and could command north of $25 million per season.

Giardi adds the Patriots are expected to be the main driver in his price due to their dire need for a receiver and league-leading cap space.

When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the Buccaneers “desperately” want to re-sign WR Chris Godwin but he’s set to have a “competitive market” as a free agent.

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

