Clemson CB Avieon Terrell Declares For 2026 Draft

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell announced on his Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Terrell is currently thought to be one of the better cornerbacks in the upcoming draft and has a good chance to be a first-round or early second-round pick.

Terrell, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Atlanta, Georgia. He committed to Clemson and stayed there for all three of his collegiate seasons. He’s the younger brother of Falcons CB AJ Terrell.

In his collegiate career, Terrell appeared in 39 games over three seasons with Clemson and recorded 125 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 25 passes defended.