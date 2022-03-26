Per Justin Melo, Colorado State TE Trey McBride has met with several teams either virtually or in-person, including the Bengals, Bills, Buccaneers, Giants, Jets, and Titans.

McBride, 22, was a unanimous All-American and John Mackey Award winner in 2021. He is considered to be one of the top tight ends in the draft and could be the first one off the board.

During his four-year college career at Colorado State, McBride appeared in 40 games and caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards (12.8 YPC) and ten touchdowns.

We will have more news on McBride as it becomes available.