Colts Activating Three Players, Including LB Darius Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have activated three players from the COVID-19/Reserve list, including LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus.

Leonard was set to earn a base salary of $3,443,000 in the final year of his deal before signing a five-year, $99 million extension.

In 2021, Leonard has appeared in 14 games and recorded 107 tackles and three interceptions.