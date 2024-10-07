Colts Also Made Two Practice Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed K Spencer Shrader to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, the Colts cut CB Gregory Junior

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jason Bean (Injured)
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  5. RB Evan Hull
  6. WR D.J. Montgomery
  7. CB Jaylin Simpson
  8. WR Laquon Treadwell
  9. TE Sean McKeon
  10. OL Atonio Mafi
  11. DB David Long
  12. DB Ronnie Harrison
  13. DE Titus Leo
  14. DT Josiah Bronson
  15. DE Derek Rivers
  16. CB Kelvin Joseph
  17. DB Alex Johnson
  18. K Spencer Shrader

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts and made all three of his extra points. 

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

