Colts Announce Eight Moves Including Placing RB Salvon Ahmed On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced a series of roster moves on Friday including placing RB Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Ahmed, 26, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back on an exclusive rights deal, and he remained with the team through 2023.

The Broncos signed Ahmed following his tenure with the Dolphins, but he was let go and caught on with the Colts this offseason.

In 2023, Salvon Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

Noel, 23, began his college career at Appalachian State before transferring to Missouri for the 2024 season. He wound up going undrafted this past May but later agreed to a rookie contract with the Dolphins.

Miami opted to waive Noel a few weeks ago.

During his college career at App. State and Missouri, Noel appeared in 55 games and rushed for 3,892 yards on 704 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 65 receptions for 316 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.