Colts Announce Five Roster Moves, Including Releasing OT Shon Coleman & LB Malik Jefferson

The Colts announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including the signing of OT Dennis Kelly.

We have signed T Dennis Kelly and released T Shon Coleman and LB Malik Jefferson. We have also waived TE Farrod Green and TE Eli Wolf. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 10, 2022

To make room on the roster, the Colts released OT Shon Coleman and LB Malik Jefferson. Indianapolis also waived TEs Farrod Green and Eli Wolf.

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson in 2019 and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Los Angeles released him last March and he caught on with the Colts.

Indianapolis had signed Jefferson to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic.