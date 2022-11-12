Colts Announce Four Moves, Including Placing LB Shaquille Leonard On IR

The Colts announced four moves on Saturday and officially confirmed that they have placed LB Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve.

We have activated WR Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve list and placed LB Shaquille Leonard on the Injured Reserve list. We have elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2022

In addition, the team is activating WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve and elevating RB Jordan Wilkins and Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad.

Leonard will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve and considering how poorly things have gone for the Colts this year, it’s possible they just shut him down for the year.

Leonard had surgery this offseason on his back and was still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury in the spring, which led to him opening the season on the PUP list.

Leonard, 27, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Leonard has appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.