Colts Announce They Completed Interview With Interim HC Jeff Saturday

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they have completed an interview with interim HC Jeff Saturday for the fulltime position. 

The chances of Saturday getting the job seem slim considering his inexperience, the team’s poor record after he took over and the extensive list of candidates in their search so far. 

However, Colts owner Jim Irsay loves him, so he can’t be counted out. 

Here’s the full list of candidates so far for Indianapolis:

Saturday, 47, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina back in 1998. He later signed on with the Ravens before eventually joining the Colts.

Saturday spent 11 years with the Colts before joining the Packers for the 2012 season. He was later released and retired soon after.

For his career, Saturday appeared in 153 games and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

The Colts hired Saturday away from his job as an ESPN analyst as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich in 2022. He finished the season with a 1-7 record.

