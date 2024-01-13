Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds Met With Raiders, Will Meet With Chargers & Panthers

Adam Schefter reports that Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds met with the Raiders on Friday and interviewed for their vacant GM position.

Schefter adds that Dodds will now meet with the Panthers on Sunday, followed by the Chargers on Wednesday.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We will have more news on Dodds as it becomes available.