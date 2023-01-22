Colts Complete Interview With Giants DC Wink Martindale

The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday that they’ve completed their interview with Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Colts’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed) Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

Martindale, 59, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Giants defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 18 in points allowed, No. 27 in rushing yards allowed and No. 14 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Colts coaching search as the news is available.