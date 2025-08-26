Colts Cut 38 Players On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Released:

Waived:

LB Austin Ajiake WR Ajou Ajou QB Jason Bean RB Ulysses Bentley IV CB JuJu Brents LB Jake Chaney DT Devonta Davis LB Solomon DeShields T Marshall Foerner C Wesley French DE Marcus Haynes CB Alex Johnson T Marcellus Johnson WR Tyler Kahmann DE Isaiah Land DE Desmond Little TE Maximilian Mang CB B.J. Mayes DE Durrell Nchami RB Nate Notel WR Coleman Owen WR Landon Parker G Josh Sills WR Blayne Taylor S Ladarius Tennison LB Joseph Vaughn C Mose Vavao S Trey Washington CB Sam Womack III TE Jelani Woods RB Nay’Quan Wright

Waived/Injured:

K Maddux Trujillo

Placed on Injured Reserve (designated to return):

LB Jaylon Carlies

