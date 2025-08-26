Colts Cut 38 Players On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Released:
- RB Khalil Herbert
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Sean McKeon
- CB Duke Shelley
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- DT Josh Tupou
Waived:
- LB Austin Ajiake
- WR Ajou Ajou
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- CB JuJu Brents
- LB Jake Chaney
- DT Devonta Davis
- LB Solomon DeShields
- T Marshall Foerner
- C Wesley French
- DE Marcus Haynes
- CB Alex Johnson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- DE Isaiah Land
- DE Desmond Little
- TE Maximilian Mang
- CB B.J. Mayes
- DE Durrell Nchami
- RB Nate Notel
- WR Coleman Owen
- WR Landon Parker
- G Josh Sills
- WR Blayne Taylor
- S Ladarius Tennison
- LB Joseph Vaughn
- C Mose Vavao
- S Trey Washington
- CB Sam Womack III
- TE Jelani Woods
- RB Nay’Quan Wright
Waived/Injured:
- K Maddux Trujillo
Placed on Injured Reserve (designated to return):
Herbert, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.
Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year contract with the Colts this past March.
In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
