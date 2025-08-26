Colts Cut 38 Players On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Released:

  1. RB Khalil Herbert
  2. CB Chris Lammons
  3. TE Sean McKeon
  4. CB Duke Shelley
  5. WR Laquon Treadwell
  6. DT Josh Tupou

Waived:

  1. LB Austin Ajiake
  2. WR Ajou Ajou
  3. QB Jason Bean
  4. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  5. CB JuJu Brents
  6. LB Jake Chaney
  7. DT Devonta Davis
  8. LB Solomon DeShields
  9. T Marshall Foerner
  10. C Wesley French
  11. DE Marcus Haynes
  12. CB Alex Johnson
  13. T Marcellus Johnson
  14. WR Tyler Kahmann
  15. DE Isaiah Land
  16. DE Desmond Little
  17. TE Maximilian Mang
  18. CB B.J. Mayes
  19. DE Durrell Nchami
  20. RB Nate Notel
  21. WR Coleman Owen
  22. WR Landon Parker
  23. G Josh Sills
  24. WR Blayne Taylor
  25. S Ladarius Tennison
  26. LB Joseph Vaughn
  27. C Mose Vavao
  28. S Trey Washington
  29. CB Sam Womack III
  30. TE Jelani Woods
  31. RB Nay’Quan Wright

Waived/Injured:

  1. K Maddux Trujillo

Placed on Injured Reserve (designated to return):

  1. LB Jaylon Carlies

Herbert, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season. 

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year contract with the Colts this past March. 

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.

