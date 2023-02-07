Colts DC Gus Bradley Strong Candidate To Be Retained Under New Head Coach

According to Zak Keefer, Colts DC Gus Bradley is a strong candidate to remain in Indianapolis in his current role for a new head coach.

Keefer says the Colts have been blocking interview requests for Bradley to this point because at least four potential candidates have said they’d want to keep him on their staff.

Stephen Holder mentioned the Colts aren’t planning any more interviews at this time, which could mean they’re nearing a potential decision.

Here’s where the Colts’ coaching search stands so far:

Bradley, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2022, the Colts defense ranked No. 15 in total defense, including No. 11 against the pass and No. 21 against the run, and No. 29 in scoring defense.