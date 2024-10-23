Colts Designate DT DeForest Buckner To Return From IR

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday they are designating DT DeForest Buckner to return from injured reserve, per George Bremer.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Buckner, 30, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2024, Buckner has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks.