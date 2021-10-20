Colts Designate WR Dezmon Patmon To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts designated WR Dezmon Patmon to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Colts to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Paton, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.4 million contract with Indianapolis.

In 2020, Patmon was active for one game, but did not record a statistic.