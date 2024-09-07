Colts Elevate K Spencer Shrader & CB Chris Lammons

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are elevating K Spencer Shrader and CB Chris Lammons from the practice squad for Week 1.

The Colts were expected to elevate Shrader with K Matt Gay expected to miss Week 1 due to a hernia.

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).