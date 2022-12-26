Colts Elevate LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have activated LB Segun Olubi from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1607416589074436097

Olubi will go back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Olubi, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however.

Olubi signed with the Colts on the practice squad and has spent the season there.

During his two years at San Diego State, Olubi recorded 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, an interception returned for a touchdown and a pass deflection.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.