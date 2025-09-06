Colts Elevate Two Players For Week 1

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating LB Austin Ajiake and RB Ulysses Bentley IV to the active roster for their Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins.

Ajiake, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in April but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed with the Raiders’ practice squad in but was cut after a week and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay released him, and he began his stint with the Colts, bouncing on and off the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Ajiake recorded 231 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.