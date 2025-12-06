Colts Elevated Two Players, Activated LB Jaylon Carlies

On Saturday, the Colts announced the activation of LB Jaylon Carlies from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating K Blake Grupe and DT Chris Wormley to the active roster for Week 14.

Grupe, 27, played collegiately at both Arkansas State and Notre Dame. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, and ultimately impressed enough to win the starting job coming out of camp.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2026, but was let go by the Saints at the end of November.

In 2025, Grupe has appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 18 of 26 field goal attempts (69.2 percent) to go with all 15 extra point attempts.