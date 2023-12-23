Colts Elevating OT Jared Veldheer & WR Ethan Fernea

The Colts announced Saturday that they are elevating OT Jared Veldheer and WR Ethan Fernea for Week 16.

Veldheer, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2010. After four years in Oakland, Veldheer signed a five-year, $35 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals in March of 2014.

The Cardinals later traded Veldheer to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He made a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2018 season.

The Patriots then signed Veldheer to a one-year, $6.5 million deal but he retired a few months later. Vehldeer was claimed off of waivers by the Packers after he came out of retirement and was released by the Patriots.

Veldheer expressed a desire to keep playing in 2020 and was set to join the Cowboys, but once again changed his mind and opted to stay retired. However, he officially signed with the Colts’ practice squad before joining the Packers. He officially retired back in 2021.

In 2020, Veldheer appeared in one game for the Colts, making a start for them.