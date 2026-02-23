Colts Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff With Five New Hires

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have finalized their 2026 coaching staff under HC Shane Steichen.

The following are the new hires to the Colts’ staff for the 2026 season:

Strength and conditioning assistant Tyrell Brown

Defensive quality control coach Jeremy Bruce

Defensive quality control coach Dillon Doyle

DL coach Marion Hobby

Game management coordinator Aditya Krishnan

Additionally, the Colts made the following in-house changes:

Strength & conditioning assistant/performance science associate Mikey Blazejowski as performance science analyst

as performance science analyst Defensive Tony Dungy Fellow Kalon Humphires as assistant DL coach

as assistant DL coach Defensive Tony Dungy Fellow Diego Ortiz as offensive quality control coach

as offensive quality control coach Defensive assistant Brent Stockstill as offensive quality control coach

Finally, the Colts announced Isabel Diaz will return in the same role as a Harriet P. Irsay Fellow, and they will announce other Harriet P. Irsay Fellow and Tony Dungy Fellows later.

Hobby, 59, had stops at Ole Miss and Clemson as DL and DE coach before being hired by the Saints as their DE coach in 2006. He was then hired as Duke’s DC in 2008 and served there three seasons before being hired by Clemson as co-DC/DE coach.

Hobby remained with Clemson through 2016 and then had stops with the Jaguars and Bengals as DL coach from 2019 to 2024. He served as a defensive analyst with the University of Tennessee in 2025.