Colts Hiring Hall Of Famer Kevin Mawae As Assistant OL Coach

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts are adding Hall of Fame C Kevin Mawae to their coaching staff as an assistant OL coach.

Mawae was most recently an offensive analyst for Arizona State, which was a non-coaching position. He’ll be working on the field with players for Indianapolis, though.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Mawae, 50, was drafted in the second round by the Seahawks out of LSU in 1994. He played 16 years for the Seahawks, Jets and Titans, retiring after the 2009 season.

After retiring, Mawae served as the president of the NFLPA until 2012. He was an assistant OL coach for the Bears in 2016 and joined Arizona State under Herm Edwards as an offensive analyst in 2018.