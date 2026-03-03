Colts Hope To Get Long-Term Deal Done With WR Alec Pierce Soon

Per Jordan Schultz, the Colts have been in active negotiations with WR Alec Pierce and “there is a chance” a long-term deal is agreed upon before he becomes a free agent next week.

Pierce was a candidate for the franchise or transition tag, but the Colts opted to use it on QB Daniel Jones due to stalled contract talks with the signal caller.

While they can no longer protect Pierce from free agency with a tag, they hope to get a long-term deal done by next week when the legal tampering period and new league year begin.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

