Colts Host Three Players For Workouts

The Indianapolis Colts hosted free agent OT Ty Nsekhe, DT Tyeler Davison and OT Will Richardson for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Nsekhe, 36, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Nsekhe was active in 12 games for the Cowboys but did not make a start.