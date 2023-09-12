Colts Host WR K.J. Hamler For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in WR K.J. Hamler for a visit on Tuesday.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.