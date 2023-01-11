Colts Interviewing ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone For HC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Ventrone is the latest addition to a growing list of candidates for the Colts job, including:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Ventrone, 40, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018.

We’ll have more information on the Colts’ head coach search as the news becomes available.