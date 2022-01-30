Colts Interviewing Titans Assistant Jim Schwartz For DC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts plan to interview Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator job.

Schwartz was the other coordinator alongside Colts HC Frank Reich when the two won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, so there’s some familiarity there.

Schwartz, 55, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.