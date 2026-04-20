Colts Likely To Release CB Kenny Moore II Without Trade, Open To Retaining Anthony Richardson

The Colts are allowing CB Kenny Moore II and QB Anthony Richardson to seek trades this offseason, as Moore is entering the final year of his deal while Richardson is the clear backup following Daniel Jones‘ long-term deal.

Per Mike Chappell, Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Moore would still be a Colt if they cannot find a trade. Ballard said it’s time to move on from Moore, and Chappell thinks a release will be the likely outcome without a trade. Chappell also noted it’s a different situation with Richardson.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder echoed these thoughts, saying Ballard implied they would release Moore if he’s not traded. Holder also brought up Ballard’s comments about being open to bringing Richardson back as someone who has a lot of value to them and is “immensely talented.”

Moore, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

According to OverTheCap, trading Moore will free up $7,060,000 of cap space and create $6,050,000 of dead money.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on the Colts as the news becomes available.