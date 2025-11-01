Colts Made Four Moves, Activated CB Jaylon Jones From IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are activating CB Jaylon Jones from injured reserve ahead of Week 9.

The team is also signing CB Cameron Mitchell to the active roster, and waiving both LB Chad Muma and S Trey Washington.

Jones, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts out of Texas A&M back in the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,953,480 rookie contract, which included a $113,480 signing bonus, $113,480 in guaranteed salary, and an average annual salary of $988,370.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in one game and did not record any stats.