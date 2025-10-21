Colts Made Two PS Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DE Seth Coleman to the practice squad and released DB Keenan Garber in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

RB Ulysses Bentley IV TE Maximilian Mang (International) TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen DT Tim Smith S Ben Nikkel WR Laquon Treadwell LB Anthony Walker C Jimmy Morrissey DB Mike Hilton (Injured) DB Cameron Mitchell DB Troy Pride T Bayron Matos QB Brett Rypien

CB David Long Jr. DE Seth Coleman

Coleman, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was let go in August.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles.