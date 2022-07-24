Colts Make Five Roster Moves Including Placing LB Darius Leonard On PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday they have made five roster moves, including placing LB Darius Leonard on the PUP list.

We have placed LB Darius Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, S Rodney McLeod and WR Michael Strachan on the PUP list. We’ve also placed DT Eric Johnson II on the Active/NFI list: — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 24, 2022

He’ll be joined by WR Michael Strachan, DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod on the PUP list. Rookie DT Eric Johnson is also going on the non-football injury list.

They all still count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to be activated at any time during camp.

Leonard had surgery this offseason on his back and was still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury in the spring.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 122 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.