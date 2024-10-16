Colts Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed RB Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad and released K Spencer Shrader in a corresponding move on Wednesday. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Jason Bean (Injured)
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. CB Jaylin Simpson
  7. WR Laquon Treadwell
  8. TE Sean McKeon
  9. OL Atonio Mafi
  10. DB Ronnie Harrison
  11. DE Titus Leo
  12. DT Josiah Bronson
  13. DE Derek Rivers
  14. CB Kelvin Joseph
  15. DB Alex Johnson
  16. RB Trent Pennix
  17. T Jack Wilson
  18. RB Salvon Ahmed

Ahmed, 25, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back last year on an exclusive rights deal. 

He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos at the start of October but was released after a week. 

In 2023, Salvon Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

