Colts Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Jim Irsay, the Colts have signed OT Mason Brooks to their practice squad and released DE Derek Rivers from the unit.

Rivers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp and missed the season. He returned on a contract in 2023 and Houston re-signed him to the practice squad after the preseason.

Rivers finished out the season on the Colts practice squad and has been on it so far in 2024 but has not appeared in a game.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.