Colts Make Two Roster Moves, Activate CB JuJu Brents

The Colts announced on Saturday they are activating CB JuJu Brents from injured reserve and waiving CB Chris Lammons in a corresponding move.

Brents has been out since early September with a knee injury.

Brents, 24, hails from Indianapolis, Indiana, and transferred to Kansas State from Iowa. The Colts selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract that includes a $2,961,408 signing bonus.

In 2023, Brents appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded seven total tackles.