Colts Place QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly & WR Zach Pascal On COVID-19 List

Update:

According to Tom Pelissero, C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal, and QB Carson Wentz could all return from the COVID-19 list in five days given they were in close contact with a staff member who tested positive.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal, and QB Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2021

Wentz is still on the mend from foot surgery and returned to practice on a limited basis last week.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Kelly, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season and made a base salary of $10.35 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option.

He’s entering the first year of a four-year, $50 million that includes $30 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Kelly appeared in 15 games for the Colts and Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 13 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.