Colts Placing DT DeForest Buckner On Injured Reserve

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced that DL DeForest Buckner is being placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, per Stephen Holder.

Steichen said that there is currently “no timetable” on Buckner’s return.

“He hurt his neck in the Pittsburgh game,” Steichen said, via Josh Kendall. “No timetable on the return, hopefully we’ll get him back.”

It’s a tough break for Indianapolis’ defensive line, now without one of their veteran leaders going into Week 10 against the Falcons. He’ll now miss at least four games.

Buckner, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2025, Buckner has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 42 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss.