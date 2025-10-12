Colts QB Anthony Richardson Injured In Warmups Leading To Deactivation

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts QB Anthony Richardson was injured in warmups ahead of today’s game against the Cardinals, leading to him being put on the gameday inactive list.

Rapoport adds it was an eye injury from elastic bands that Richardson was working out with pre-game.

It initially looked like the Colts had made Richardson a healthy scratch, which would have been a surprising turn of events and another new low for the young quarterback.

Richardson’s agent had some interesting comments after his client was demoted, but it seems like he’s gonna finish out the season in Indianapolis. The Colts have maintained they don’t want to trade Richardson despite him losing the competition for the starting job.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.