Colts QB Anthony Richardson Not Close To Return

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve in mid-October due to a broken orbital bone that required surgery. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen said Richardson still isn’t close to being designated to return.

“It’s an eye issue,” Steichen said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re just waiting for that to get clearance. Any time you’re dealing with an eye, you want to make sure he’s got full vision in that eye. He’s resting it right now.”

Steichen said they remain hopeful that Richardson will be able to return before the end of the season.

“We’re hopeful for that,” Steichen said. “He’s just resting his eye right now. When that time comes, I’ll let you guys know.”

Richardson lost the competition for the starting job this summer to veteran QB Daniel Jones, and Jones has seemingly cemented himself as Indianapolis’ starter with a great 2025 season so far.

Though Richardson has one more year left on his rookie contract, his future seems like it will be somewhere besides Indianapolis.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.