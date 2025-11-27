Colts QB Daniel Jones Dealing With Fractured Fibula, Will Continue Playing Through Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts QB Daniel Jones suffered a fracture in his fibula, but will continue trying to play through the injury.

Rapoport, citing a source, reports Jones “looked good” in Thursday’s practice and was a full participant.

Another person who knows Jones told Rapoport that the quarterback’s issue is “not an injury he’s concerned about.”

Jones was able to play in Week 12’s loss to the Chiefs after being limited in practice going into the game, and it looks like the quarterback will continue soldiering on.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in 11 games for the Colts and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s added 43 rush attempts for 159 yards and five touchdowns.